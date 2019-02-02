The government on Saturday appointed Rishi Kumar Shukla the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a term of two years, reported The Indian Express.

Shukla, a 1983-batch Indian Police Services officer, is the former director general of police of Madhya Pradesh. He is currently the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation.

The Cabinet’s Appointments Committee approved Shukla’s name based on a selection panel’s recommendation. Shukla will take charge from interim director M Nageswara Rao.

Two previous meetings of a selection panel, which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprised Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, had remained inconclusive.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had questioned the Centre for the delay in appointing a regular director. “Why have you not appointed regular director?” the court had asked Attorney General KK Venugopal. “An interim director can continue for seven or ten days but not for so long.”

The previous CBI director, Alok Verma, was removed by the committee on January 10, two days after being reinstated by the Supreme Court. Verma was first removed by the government on October 23 amid infighting at the agency and allegations of corruption. He then challenged the government’s move in the top court.

Nageswara Rao was then appointed the interim chief of the agency. His appointment has been challenged in the Supreme Court.