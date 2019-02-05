Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will reach the venue of a rally in West Bengal’s Purulia district by road on Tuesday, ANI reported. On Sunday, the state government had not allowed his chopper to land in the state for two rallies, forcing him to make his speeches through teleconferencing.

Adityanath will now reach Purulia by road after flying to Jharkhand. He will address a public gathering at 1 pm, News18 reported. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha and national executive committee member Mukul Roy will be present at the gathering.

Another rally Adityanath was to address on Tuesday, in Bankura, has been cancelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit, as the district administration was “dilly-dallying” on giving permission to his helicopter to land. “We did not want to take any risk and so we cancelled it,” PTI quoted Ghosh as saying.

During one of his addresses on telephone on Sunday, Adityanath criticised the Mamata Banerjee government and said its days were “numbered”.

“Mamata ji must accept that one should not misuse the administration in a democracy,” Adityanath had said. “The manner in which the administration in West Bengal is functioning should not be acceptable at all.”