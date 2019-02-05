The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted on Tuesday amid uproar over the ongoing spat between the Central Bureau of Investigation and the West Bengal government. The Lok Sabha was adjourned until noon minutes after it convened, and the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm..

This is the second consecutive day the Houses were adjourned because of the controversy.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to bring order to the House. “The Supreme Court is hearing the case,” The Hindu quoted Mahajan as saying. “The CBI is taking action. But you do not want to believe in any institution.”

The crisis broke out in Kolkata on February 3 as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began a public dharna to “save the Constitution”, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of launching a coup against her state.

This followed an attempt by a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation to question the head of the Kolkata police about two ponzi schemes allegedly involving senior politicians. The CBI is controlled by the Centre, while the Kolkata police by the West Bengal government.

Some CBI officials were detained by the Kolkata police for a few hours on Sunday evening. The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the CBI not to take coercive action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar but directed him to cooperate with the investigation.