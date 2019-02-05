An aircraft owned by a pilot training institute crashed in Maharashtra’s Indapur in Pune district on Tuesday, ANI reported. The trainee pilot, identified as Sidharth Titus, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Baramati for a fracture, PTI reported.

The police said a technical problem might have caused the plane owned by Carver Aviation Private Limited to crash.

The incident occurred days after two pilots flying a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashed near the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport in Bengaluru on February 1. They did not survive the crash.

On January 28, an Indian Air Force plane crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district. The pilots had ejected safely. A court of inquiry was constituted to investigate the crash.