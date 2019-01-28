An Indian Air Force plane crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Monday. However, no casualties were reported, as the aircraft crashed in a non-residential area and both pilots ejected safely, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Jaguar fighter plane had taken off from the Gorakhpur Air Force base, ANI reported. A court of inquiry has been constituted to investigate the crash, the agency said.

Police and Kushinagar administration officials have reached to the site of the incident.

On October 5 last year, an IAF microlight aircraft crashed in Ranchad village of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. Both pilots ejected the jet without injury.

On November 28 last year, an IAF trainer aircraft crashed in Bahupet village in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The pilot sustained injuries to his leg and was taken to hospital.

More details are awaited.