Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of denying the party permission to hold a rally in Murshidabad district. Hussain tweeted in the evening that he had travelled to Murshidabad and addressed BJP supporters even though permission was allegedly not granted for the event.

“I have been told that the district administration has not given permission to hold a rally in Murshidabad, which was scheduled for today,” Hussain, who is a national spokesperson of the saffron party, said earlier in the day. “The party had sought permission and had informed the local administration in advance.”

On Sunday, the West Bengal government refused to allow Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s helicopter to land in the state. Adityanath, who was scheduled to address two rallies, travelled to Purulia by road on Tuesday. Another rally that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was scheduled to address on Tuesday – in Bankura – was cancelled by the party’s state unit as the district administration was “dilly-dallying” on giving permission for Adityanath’s helicopter to land, said state party president Dilip Ghosh.

On Sunday, Banerjee launched a dharna against the Centre after a Central Bureau of Investigation team unsuccessfully attempted to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with two Ponzi scams. The Trinamool Congress chief alleged that the protest’s aim was to save the country and the Constitution. She called off the protest on Tuesday evening.