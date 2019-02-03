Several Opposition leaders on Sunday described as unconstitutional the unsuccessful bid by the Central Bureau of Investigation to question “missing” Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at his home. They accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of misusing the probe agency and undermining important institutions.

“I am shocked learning about the CBI rushing to arrest the police commissioner and subsequent developments in West Bengal. The country has faced similar kind of unconstitutional methods during the Emergency,” tweeted former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. “The situation in West Bengal is similar to that of the Emergency days.”

On Sunday evening, the Kolkata Police detained a CBI team that had arrived at Kumar’s home to question him in connection with the Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams. The CBI team was taken to a police station. The five officials, detained at the Shakespeare Sarani police station, were later released.

Later, Banerjee started a ‘dharna’ in central Kolkata and said it was a bid to save the country and the Constitution. She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah of trying to organise a coup in the state, and said the CBI action was politically vindictive.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he had spoken to Banerjee and and expressed solidarity. “Modi-Shah duo’s action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy,” he tweeted.

Both Deve Gowda and Kejriwal had participated in the Trinamool Congress-led United India rally in Kolkata on January 19.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Modi-led government of undermining institutions like the CBI and the National Investigation Agency. “Modi will not be permanent, but his ‘sarkar’s’ unrepentant attack on our institutions will take a lot more time to recover from,” he tweeted.

Move reflects Banerjee’s dictatorial attitude: BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP attacked the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal and accused it of making a mockery of governance, democracy and constitutional propriety, PTI reported.

“The development in Kolkata and the resistance to the CBI investigation is bizarre, unprecedented and reflects Banerjee’s dictatorial attitude,” said party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao. “She has violated the very Constitution she had sworn by.”

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli described the situation in the state as unprecedented and said it is an indication of “total collapse” of law and order. “It is clear that the state government under Mamata Banerjee has lost sight of all constitutional propriety,” he said. “People can see what a mockery of governance, democracy and constitutional propriety taking place.”

Rao said the state government has been indulging in undemocratic and unconstitutional action and Sunday’s move by the Kolkata Police is “an assault beyond all limitations”.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha sought the imposition of President’s Rule in the state after Banerjee started her dharna. “I demand President’s Rule in West Bengal to save democracy and the constitutional rule,” he said.