An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night. Tremors of moderate intensity were felt in several parts of the Valley, according to DD News. There were no initial reports of casualties or damages.

The earthquake struck 110 kilometres northwest of Srinagar at 10.17 pm at a depth of 80 kilometres, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Several users on Twitter also reported that they felt tremors in Chandigarh, the National Capital Region and Pakistan.

More details are awaited.