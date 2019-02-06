The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned till 2 pm soon after the House began its proceedings as Opposition leaders raised protests over several matters, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. On Tuesday, proceedings in both Houses were disrupted repeatedly as party leaders caused an uproar over the spat between the Central Bureau of Investigation and the West Bengal government.

Congress member Ripun Bora moved an adjournment motion in the Rajya Sabha seeking an explanation from the Home Ministry over the Supreme Court’s indictment of Home Ministry over the National Register of Citizens. The Congress has demanded that Home Minister Rajnath Singh resign, The Hindu reported.

The debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address to the joint sitting of Parliament is likely to continue on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after paying respects to sitting Biju Janata Dal MP Ladu Kishore Swain, The Indian Express reported. Swain, who was the MP from Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, died on Tuesday night at the age of 71.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan informed members of the Lower House about Swain’s death and soon after adjourned the House.