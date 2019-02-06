A man in Hyderabad on Wednesday attacked a 17-year-old girl with a sickle for allegedly turning down his proposal, The Hindu reported. The girl suffered injuries on her neck and abdomen, and her condition is said to be critical.

Kachiguda Police said the girl was attacked by her neighbour Bharat on a road in Barkatpura area around 7 am on Wednesday when she was on her way to college. Police are searching for Bharat.

“For the last few months, the girl was being harassed by the accused after she turned down his proposal,” an unidentified police officer said. The officer said Bharat is suspected to have taken revenge for turning down his proposal.

An unidentified police official told NDTV that the girl had filed a complaint with the women’s harassment cell of the Hyderabad Police a few days ago. The man was called in for counselling, the official said. Bharat had allegedly threatened the girl’s mother for approaching the police.