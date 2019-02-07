At least two Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers and two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Democratic Youth Federation of India were injured in clashes in Palkulangara area of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram early on Thursday, Mathrubhumi reported.

The clashes took place at the Dalawa junction in the town around 1 am. The injured were taken to Trivandrum Medical Hospital, ANI reported.

Police said a case has been registered at the Vanchiyoor Police Station and an investigation is under way.

In August, a CPI(M) worker was stabbed to death in Kasargod district of Kerala. The party claimed that RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party workers were responsible for the murder.

A number of activists belonging to political parties have been attacked in the state over the past decade and a half. Though there are no official figures, data obtained from a Right to Information query showed that RSS-BJP and CPI(M) have lost at least 30 workers each between 2000 and 2016. Kannur district alone reported 69 political murders in this period.

Corrections and clarifications: The earlier story incorrectly stated that two RSS workers were killed in the clashes. The error has been corrected.