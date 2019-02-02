The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest to businessman Robert Vadra till February 16 in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, ANI reported. Vadra’s lawyer KTS Tulsi told the court that the businessman will join the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation on February 6.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had moved the court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail.

On January 11, the court granted his associate Manoj Arora interim protection from arrest in connection with the case until February 6.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that profits from “criminal acts” were used to fund the purchase of property at 12 Bryanston Square in London worth £1.9 million for Vadra. The money was reportedly channeled through the United Arab Emirates. The plea said the investigation was being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

The investigating agency told the court on January 19 that Arora was cooperating with the investigators, PTI reported. Arora has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance of implicating him in the case because of “political vendetta”. The Enforcement Directorate, however, has refuted the allegations.

In December, the Enforcement Directorate had searched three properties owned by Vadra and his aides.