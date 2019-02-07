The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday as Opposition parties protested over the roster system for faculty reservation in universities, PTI reported.

MPs of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Communist Party of India had moved notices to discuss the matter in the House. Members demanded a new bill to protect the interests of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar assured the protesting MPs that the government was committed towards reservation and that it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court on the reservation for faculty. “We will ensure they are not affected,” he said referring to SC, STs and OBCs.

Opposition members, however, were not satisfied with the government’s assurance to file a review petition and continue to stage protests, forcing chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld an Allahabad High Court ruling that reservation in faculty posts in universities should be applied department-wise and not by treating the university as one unit. The University Grants Commission’s new policy introduced in March meant that jobs for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes would reduce.

The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, took up motion of thanks for the President’s address. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the Presidential address resonated the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported The Indian Express.

Kharge attacked the Centre, saying the BJP showed no respect towards the institutions in the country. “Voices of the poor and marginalised is being subverted,” he said. “You have converted a 200-point roster into an eight-point one, shrinking the reservation of Dalits and marginalised students,” he said, referring to the roster system for faculty reservation.