The United States on Wednesday approved the sale of two advanced missile systems to India that will be used to fortify the aircraft used by the president and prime minister. The sale of two Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures Self-Protection Suites is estimated to cost $190 million (approximately Rs 13.57 lakh crore), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency told the US Congress.

The US agency said the transaction will boost bilateral ties and support national security. The statement described India as an “important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.”

Boeing is the prime contractor in the deal. “The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to deter regional threats,” the statement said. “The Self-Protection Suites will facilitate a more robust capability into areas of increased missile threats. India will have no problem absorbing and using the SPS system.”

The technology will facilitate an enhanced defence system for the aircrafts which increases crew-warning time, reduces false alarm rates and counters advanced intermediate range missile systems, the Hindustan Times quoted the Federation of American Scientists as saying. The pilot will be apprised once a threat has been detected and dealt with.