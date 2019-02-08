The Rajya Sabha on Friday was adjourned for the day after Opposition members protested against the controversial Rafale jet deal. The Upper House has not taken up any official work since Parliament met for the Budget Session on January 31.

A report in The Hindu on Friday claimed that the Defence Ministry had objected to “parallel negotiations” with France conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office in 2015 over the jet deal.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad sought to raise the matter in the House but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected it. Naidu said he has reserved a final judgement on the notice by Congress members under Rule 267 on the matter.

However, when Azad continued to speak about the Rafale deal, other Opposition members joined in. After some of them indulged in sloganeering, Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the House till Monday.

About reservation for faculties in universities, Union minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said the Centre will bring in an ordinance or a Bill if the Supreme Court rejects its review petition on the quotas.

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld an Allahabad High Court ruling that reservation in faculty posts in universities should be applied department-wise and not by treating the university as one unit. The University Grants Commission’s new policy introduced in March meant that jobs for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes would reduce.

In a brief statement amid the uproar, Javadekar said a study has been conducted to determine how the department-wise reservations to faculties will affect Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes in 30 universities.

Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for nearly 50 minutes soon after the proceedings of the House began. Members of the Congress, the Left, the Trinamool Congress and the Telugu Desam Party stormed into the Well of the House holding placards of the media report about the Rafale deal and shouted slogans. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then adjourned the House till 12 pm.

However, protests in the Lok Sabha continued as soon as the House reconvened at noon.