British actor Albert Finney died on Friday at the age of 82 after a short illness, AFP reported, citing a family spokesperson.

Finney, who received four best actor Oscar nominations and won three Golden Globe awards, starred in films like Murder on the Orient Express and Erin Brockovich. His more recent films include The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Legacy, and the James Bond film Skyfall. He also played the role of Winston Churchill in The Gathering Storm, for which he won a Golden Globe and a British Academy Film Award, BBC reported.

Finney “passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side”, said the spokesperson.

In 2011, Finney had revealed that he had been suffering from kidney cancer. An unidentified publicist said he died of a chest infection at the Royal Marsden Hospital near London, The Guardian reported.

Finney grew up in Manchester and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He began his career in theatre at the Royal Shakespeare Company. His film break came playing “angry young man” Arthur Seaton in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.