Businessman Robert Vadra, Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday for the third time in connection with an investigation into money laundering allegations against him, PTI reported.

Vadra, who is alleged to have used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom, was questioned for five hours on Wednesday and nine hours the following day.

The businessman arrived at the investigating agency’s office in Central Delhi around 10.45 am on Saturday since the investigating officer in the case had more questions for him, said an unidentified official.

Vadra was reportedly “confronted with” documents that agency had obtained or seized as part of its inquiry, including those linked to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. The Enforcement Directorate claims that Bhandari purchased the property at 12 Bryanston Square in London on Vadra’s behalf. The businessman has denied the allegations.

Unidentified officials said Vadra has shared documents with the investigating officer and has reportedly assured that he will provide more when he gets them.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the property, worth £1.9 million, was bought using profits from “criminal acts”. The money was reportedly channeled through the United Arab Emirates. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

Vadra is also expected to depose before the Enforcement Directorate on February 12 in Jaipur in connection with a land deal case in Bikaner. The Rajasthan High Court had directed him to cooperate with the agency in the case.