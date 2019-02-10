Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals has moved the Madras High Court against the Tamil Nadu government-appointed Commission of Inquiry’s intentions to look into the treatment provided to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016, PTI reported on Saturday. Jayalalithaa died at Apollo Hospitals on December 5, 2016 after being admitted to the facility for over two months.

Apollo Hospitals has alleged that the Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired Justice A Arumughaswamy, is biased against it. The hospital claimed that the commission has gone beyond its terms of reference in seeking to study the medical treatment Jayalalithaa was afforded, The Times of India reported.

The hospital accused the commission of a “roving and fishing inquiry” into the matter. It also said that the panel has no sanction to investigate medical treatment, nor the necessary expertise to do so. There are no members on the panel with knowledge of medical sciences.

A division bench of the Madras High Court is likely to hear the plea on Monday.

The hospital had last month also filed another writ petition, asking the High Court to constitute an independent medical board composed of specialist doctors, who are not associated with either the state government or the hospital, and will give their report directly to the court. The commission had opposed the writ petition.

The Commission of Inquiry had earlier claimed that Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan conspired with Apollo Hospitals to provide “inappropriate” treatment to Jayalalithaa, a charge dismissed by both the medical facility and the officer.