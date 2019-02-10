A Delhi court has ordered the police to register a First Information Report against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor filed a complaint against him, Bar & Bench reported on Saturday.

According to Tharoor’s complaint, Goswami allegedly accessed confidential documents that were part of the investigation report and the internal notings of police records in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushakar. Tharoor claimed that it is impermissible to share probe details with the public or the media during an ongoing investigation.

Tharoor’s complaint adds that Goswami’s news channel deliberately made defamatory remarks against him “in an attempt to increase the viewership”. The channel allegedly also accessed Tharoor’s emails without his consent.

In an order passed on January 21, Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh directed the concerned station house officer to file the FIR and investigate the matter.

“This court is of the considered view that in view of allegations levelled by Tharoor and material produced on record in the form of RTI [Right To Information] replies and other material, matter discloses commission of cognisable offence and in view of this court, matter requires investigation by police as it is not clear how said material came in the possession of proposed accused persons,” the judge said, posting the matter for further hearing on April 4.

The Patiala House Court observed that Tharoor has already initiated legal action against Goswami and Republic TV in the Delhi High Court for alleged defamation, PTI reported. Last month, the Kerala High Court had stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation case filed by Tharoor against Goswami.

Pushkar was found dead in a New Delhi hotel in January 2014. The police have charged Tharoor with abetting suicide. Tharoor has claimed the charges against him were “preposterous and baseless” and a product of a “malicious and vindictive campaign”.

On February 4, a Delhi court sent the case against Tharoor to a sessions court for further proceedings since the offence of abetment of suicide can be tried by a sessions judge.