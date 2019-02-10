Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of neglecting the defence sector and claimed that for the Opposition party it was only about brokering deals, PTI reported.

“From the seas to the skies, the Congress has several scams associated with defence and, in the process, the party did not allow the modernisation of defence forces for long years that they were in power,” Modi said at a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur.

Referring to the Congress, Modi said “those who had got an opportunity to rule the nation for years did not bother about India’s defence sector”. “For them, this sector was only about brokering deals and helping their own set of friends,” he added.

Modi’s remarks came days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused him of lying about the Rafale fighter jet deal after The Hindu published a report indicating that the Prime Minister’s Office had conducted “parallel negotiations” with France.

Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance’s work culture was different from that of the previous governments. “The NDA’s approach to national security is different,” he said, adding it was his government’s dream to make the country self-sufficient in defence production and where “our forces have all possible support they require in keeping our nation safe”.

“It was out government that fulfilled the One Rank, One Pension scheme,” he said. “On the other hand, the Congress belittled our Army during the surgical strike.”

Modi laid the foundation stone for ESI Medical College Hospital in the city and inaugurated the final stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase I via video conferencing.

Modi claimed that the good work done by his government had made certain people unhappy, The Times Of India reported. “Those who thought power was their right are disturbed because here is a government which is working,” he said. “Their unhappiness has become desperation and abuse.”

Modi criticised the opposition parties joining hands to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “They say the Modi government is a failure,” he said. “But they are forming a big alliance to defeat Modi.”