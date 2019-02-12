An Indian Air Force MIG-27 aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer while on a training mission near the Pokhran range on Tuesday, PTI reported. Defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said the pilot managed to eject from the aircraft and is safe.

A court of inquiry has been initiated into the matter, ANI reported.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang said no casualties have been reported so far and that a team had been deployed to the site. Kang said the police team is collaborating with Air Force officials.

The incident follows the deaths of two pilots after a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashed near the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport in Bengaluru on February 1.

The MiG-27 is a Soviet-era ground-attack aircraft that was purchased by the Indian government in the 1980s.