A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Seventeen killed in massive fire at hotel in Karol Bagh, magisterial inquiry ordered: Two people were arrested in connection with the incident. Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons claimed the emergency exit at the hotel was too narrow.
  2. Akhilesh Yadav stopped from flying to Prayagraj, Adityanath claims visit may have triggered row: Opposition leaders criticised Adityanath, saying democracy was in danger.
  3. Supreme Court holds former interim CBI chief Nageswara Rao guilty of contempt, fines him Rs 1 lakh: The court had issued Rao a contempt notice for transferring a CBI official without taking its permission.
  4. Retail inflation eases to 2.05% in January: Industrial production grew 2.4% in December 2018 compared to 7.3% in 2017-’18.
  5. PM Modi committed ‘treason’, acted as Anil Ambani’s middleman, alleges Rahul Gandhi: Reliance Defence refuted Gandhi’s claim that Ambani knew about Rafale MoU beforehand, while Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Rahul Gandhi for targeting Modi.
  6. National Statistical Commission has approved NSSO report on jobs, says labour minister: The National Sample Survey Office is currently processing quarterly data for the period July 2017 to December 2018, Santosh Kumar Gangwar said.
  7. Lok Sabha clears Finance Bill, Piyush Goyal says tax proposals aimed at poor and middle class: Goyal said the tax collection had increased over the last five years, allowing the government to allocate more funds for deprived sections.
  8. IAF’s fighter jet crashes near Pokhran during training mission, pilot escapes: A court of inquiry has been initiated into the matter.
  9. Robert Vadra alleges ‘vindictive’ government is harassing his mother: The businessman and his mother Maureen Vadra were questioned in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur on Tuesday in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner.
  10. US Congress reaches tentative deal on border wall funding to avoid another government shutdown: However, the budget for the wall along the Mexico border is far less than what President Donald Trump had demanded.