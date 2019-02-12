The big news: Two arrested after fire at Delhi hotel kills 17 people, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Akhilesh Yadav claimed he was detained at Lucknow airport, and former interim CBI chief Nageswara Rao was held guilty of contempt.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Seventeen killed in massive fire at hotel in Karol Bagh, magisterial inquiry ordered: Two people were arrested in connection with the incident. Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons claimed the emergency exit at the hotel was too narrow.
- Akhilesh Yadav stopped from flying to Prayagraj, Adityanath claims visit may have triggered row: Opposition leaders criticised Adityanath, saying democracy was in danger.
- Supreme Court holds former interim CBI chief Nageswara Rao guilty of contempt, fines him Rs 1 lakh: The court had issued Rao a contempt notice for transferring a CBI official without taking its permission.
- Retail inflation eases to 2.05% in January: Industrial production grew 2.4% in December 2018 compared to 7.3% in 2017-’18.
- PM Modi committed ‘treason’, acted as Anil Ambani’s middleman, alleges Rahul Gandhi: Reliance Defence refuted Gandhi’s claim that Ambani knew about Rafale MoU beforehand, while Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Rahul Gandhi for targeting Modi.
- National Statistical Commission has approved NSSO report on jobs, says labour minister: The National Sample Survey Office is currently processing quarterly data for the period July 2017 to December 2018, Santosh Kumar Gangwar said.
- Lok Sabha clears Finance Bill, Piyush Goyal says tax proposals aimed at poor and middle class: Goyal said the tax collection had increased over the last five years, allowing the government to allocate more funds for deprived sections.
- IAF’s fighter jet crashes near Pokhran during training mission, pilot escapes: A court of inquiry has been initiated into the matter.
- Robert Vadra alleges ‘vindictive’ government is harassing his mother: The businessman and his mother Maureen Vadra were questioned in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur on Tuesday in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner.
- US Congress reaches tentative deal on border wall funding to avoid another government shutdown: However, the budget for the wall along the Mexico border is far less than what President Donald Trump had demanded.