A look at the headlines right now:

Aam Aadmi Party set to host anti-BJP rally in Delhi today: Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and HD Deve Gowda are among the Opposition leaders who will address the public meeting. Two arrested for fire at Delhi hotel that killed at least 17 people: Union minister KJ Alphons claimed the emergency exit at the hotel was too narrow. Samajwadi Party workers stage protests across UP over Akhilesh Yadav’s detention at Lucknow airport: Party legislators sat on dharna outside the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, while protestors blocked roads and damaged vehicles in other parts of the state. Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ convicted on 10 counts, may face life in prison: A New York jury reached the verdict after hearing testimony from 56 witnesses for over 200 hours in total. Andhra Pradesh government sanctioned over Rs 11 crore for Chandrababu Naidu’s hunger strike in Delhi: Funds were sanctioned to hire two special trains to take Naidu’s supporters to Delhi and to meet other expenditure during the protest.

Lok Sabha clears Finance Bill, Piyush Goyal says tax proposals aimed at poor and middle class: Goyal said the tax collection had increased over the last five years, allowing the government to allocate more funds for deprived sections. Two suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Budgam: Their identities and affiliations are not yet clear. Retail inflation eases to 2.05% in January: Industrial production grew 2.4% in December 2018 compared to 7.3% in 2017-’18. PM Modi committed ‘treason’, acted as Anil Ambani’s middleman, alleges Rahul Gandhi: Reliance Defence refuted Gandhi’s claim that Ambani knew about Rafale MoU beforehand, while Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Rahul Gandhi for targeting Modi. Robert Vadra alleges ‘vindictive’ government is harassing his mother: The businessman and his mother Maureen Vadra were questioned in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur on Tuesday in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner.