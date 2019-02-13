The big news: Opposition to unite again at AAP rally in Delhi today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two were arrested for fire at a Delhi hotel, and Samajwadi Party workers protested in UP against Akhilesh Yadav’s detention at airport.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Aam Aadmi Party set to host anti-BJP rally in Delhi today: Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and HD Deve Gowda are among the Opposition leaders who will address the public meeting.
- Two arrested for fire at Delhi hotel that killed at least 17 people: Union minister KJ Alphons claimed the emergency exit at the hotel was too narrow.
- Samajwadi Party workers stage protests across UP over Akhilesh Yadav’s detention at Lucknow airport: Party legislators sat on dharna outside the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, while protestors blocked roads and damaged vehicles in other parts of the state.
- Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ convicted on 10 counts, may face life in prison: A New York jury reached the verdict after hearing testimony from 56 witnesses for over 200 hours in total.
- Andhra Pradesh government sanctioned over Rs 11 crore for Chandrababu Naidu’s hunger strike in Delhi: Funds were sanctioned to hire two special trains to take Naidu’s supporters to Delhi and to meet other expenditure during the protest.
- Lok Sabha clears Finance Bill, Piyush Goyal says tax proposals aimed at poor and middle class: Goyal said the tax collection had increased over the last five years, allowing the government to allocate more funds for deprived sections.
- Two suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Budgam: Their identities and affiliations are not yet clear.
- Retail inflation eases to 2.05% in January: Industrial production grew 2.4% in December 2018 compared to 7.3% in 2017-’18.
- PM Modi committed ‘treason’, acted as Anil Ambani’s middleman, alleges Rahul Gandhi: Reliance Defence refuted Gandhi’s claim that Ambani knew about Rafale MoU beforehand, while Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Rahul Gandhi for targeting Modi.
- Robert Vadra alleges ‘vindictive’ government is harassing his mother: The businessman and his mother Maureen Vadra were questioned in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur on Tuesday in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner.