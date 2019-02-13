Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district early on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces and police had launched a joint cordon and search operation in Gopalpora area on Tuesday night after getting information about the presence of terrorists. A gunfight began after the suspected militants fired at the search party.

The identities and affiliations of the two militants are not yet clear. Police have found arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter. They have filed a case and started an investigation.

Police asked residents not to go to the area of the encounter because of possible presence of stray explosive material.