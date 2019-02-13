The Aam Aadmi Party is set to organise a grand Opposition rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported. This comes a month after the Trinamool Congress organised a massive Opposition unity rally in Kolkata.

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the rally. Naidu has been camping in Delhi since Monday, when he held a one-day hunger strike demanding special category status for his state.

Several Opposition leaders and Bharatiya Janata Party ally Shiv Sena had extended their support to Naidu’s “Dharma Porata Deeksha”, or protest for justice.

“All Opposition leaders will attend this rally against the Modi government,” PTI quoted AAP leader Gopal Rai as saying. “It will be attended by all those who had attended Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata rally last month.” Though Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also been invited, Congress leaders are unlikely to attend the public meeting.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will also be in attendance. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and other parties will also address the rally, Rai added.