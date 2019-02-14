Delhi woke up to an overcast sky and thundershowers on Thursday as rain lashed the National Capital Region, bringing temperatures down. The city is likely to experience hailstorms later in the day, the India Meteorological Department said, according to The Indian Express.

At least 10 Delhi-bound trains were delayed in the morning because of poor visibility, ANI reported.

On Wednesday, the Met department’s regional head Kuldeep Srivastava had told IANS that rain was expected in the region because of western disturbances accompanied by moist eastern winds from the Bay of Bengal that hit the plains on Wednesday night. These conditions were expected to continue till Friday, he added.

In its forecast on Tuesday, the weather department had said: “Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers and isolated hailstorms likely over plains of northwest and central India, mainly during February 14-15. Isolated heavy rains likely over northern parts of Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh on February 14.”

The rain is likely to shift towards eastern India from Friday, the weather department said. The thunderstorm is likely to improve the air quality in Delhi to “moderate” by late Thursday, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting.

Delhi witnesses a change in weather and receives rainfall; Visuals from Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/QOUAePulGf — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019