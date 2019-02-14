A court on Thursday granted seven-day interim bail to businessman Rajeev Saxena, who is an accused in the AgustaWestland helicopter scandal, PTI reported. He was also asked to furnish two sureties of Rs 5 lakh each. The case will be heard next on February 22.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Saxena and corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar on January 31 after their extradition from Dubai. Saxena has been in the directorate’s custody ever since.

The Enforcement Directorate did not oppose the plea because of saxena’s medical condition and as he was cooperating in the investigation. The businessman said in his bail application that he is suffering from advanced terminal diseases, and also coronary heart disease.