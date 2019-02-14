Wholesale price inflation eased to 2.76% in January from 3.8% in December, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Thursday. This was the lowest rate of inflation in 10 months, PTI reported.

The rate of inflation was 3.02% in the corresponding month in 2018.

The wholesale prices of food articles in January rose 2.34% since the same month last year. The rate of inflation of fuel and power was recorded at 1.85%, down from 8.38% in December.

India calculates two inflation rates, one based on retail prices and the other on wholesale prices. In January, retail inflation eased to 2.05%, the lowest since June 2017.