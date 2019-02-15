Union minister Arun Jaitley on Friday resumed charge of the Ministry of Finance, less than a week after returning from the United States where he underwent medical treatment, reported ANI.

In his absence, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was given the charge of the Finance Ministry. Goyal on February 1 also presented the sixth and the last budget of the National Democratic Alliance government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Delighted to be back home,” Jaitley had tweeted on February 9 after returning to India.

After resuming charge, Jaitley attended a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss the Pulwama attack that killed at least 37 Central Reserve Police Force jawans on Thursday.

Jaitley had described the “condemnable” terror attack as an act of “cowardice” by terrorists. “They will be given an unforgettable lesson for their heinous act,” he had tweeted after the explosion.

Jaitley had left for New York on January 13 after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer. This was Jaitley’s first overseas visit after he underwent renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Jaitley had stopped attending office at the beginning of April last year due to his kidney ailment, and had returned to the North Block in August. Piyush Goyal had handled his ministries then too.