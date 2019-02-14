India on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. Thirty seven personnel were killed after a militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus. The Jaish-e-Mohammed militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.

This was one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the attack on the Uri military base in September 2016, in which 18 Army jawans had died and dozens were injured.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, demanded that Pakistan stop allowing terror groups to operate from its territory. It also urged the United Nations to list Jaish-e-Mohammed’s chief Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist.

“The government of India condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly terrorist attack on our brave security forces in Pulwama,” the ministry said, adding that the “heinous and despicable act” was perpetrated by Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammed. Azhar has been “given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity”, the ministry said.

India is committed and resolved to take all measures to safeguard national security and fight terrorism, the statement said. “We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries,” it said.

The ministry added: “We strongly reiterate our appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM Chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.”

Leaders and representatives of several nations, including the United States, France, Russia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Thailand, France, Germany, Canada and Australia condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India.

Here are a few of the reactions:

The U.S. Mission in India strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The United States stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it. #KashmirTerrorAttack — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) February 14, 2019

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe: I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district — the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to PM Modi and the families of police officers who lost their lives. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/iAwSFmU2O8 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Extremely saddened about dastardly terror attack killing 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) Jawans in Balawanapur, South Kashmir (J&K State). The world must condemn such brutal terrorist attacks and take effective action to prevent such incidents in future.@narendramodi — Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) February 14, 2019

Horrible terror attack on a police convoy in the Indian State of #Jammu&Kashmir: at least 40 police personnel reportedly killed, many injured. We condemn terrorism in all its forms. Germany stands by its strategic partner #India. — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) February 14, 2019

Minister of Foreign Affairs condemns terrorist attack in Pulwama, India.



Press Releasehttps://t.co/P0OB30wGWP@MEAIndia — MFA Maldives (@MDVForeign) February 14, 2019

.@RusEmbIndia condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack in #Kashmir’s #Pulwama district, which claimed precious lives of more than 40 CRPF personnel and left numerous people injured.#pulwamaterrorattack@mfa_russia @MEAIndia @IndEmbMoscow pic.twitter.com/di2JTjQZXx — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) February 14, 2019

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expresses condolences, concern and condemnation over #PulwamaAttack (file pics) pic.twitter.com/henzuXUZ9N — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

As India has stood with Afghanistan at times of sorrow and pain, we do stand with India at this painful moment, and condemn in the strongest possible words the terror attack on its security personnel in #Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir. @vkumar1969 https://t.co/94up2Krn7y — Dr Shaida Abdali (@ShaidaAbdali) February 14, 2019

Deeply saddened by the news of the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir. Bhutan strongly condemns terrorist attack of any nature. Our prayers are with the grieved family and we are following the situation closely. — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) February 14, 2019

Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of today's cowardly terrorist attack in #Pulwama. Canada strongly condemns this attack, and stands with India in the fight against terrorism. #KashmirTerrorAttack #Pulwamaattack @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @CanadainIndia — Nadir Patel (@nadirypatel) February 14, 2019

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir on Central Reserve Police Force personnel and express our condolences to the families & loved ones of those affected by this act of violence & cowardice. We stand by India. — Ambassador Sam (@Chutintorn_Sam) February 14, 2019

The Czech Republic strongly condemns today's terrorist attack perpetrated in Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families of the victims. The Czech Republic will stand by India’s side in the fight against terrorism in all its forms. — Czech MFA (@CzechMFA) February 14, 2019

Israel strongly condemns the terror attack in #Pulwama and stands by our Indian friends during this difficult hour. We send our deepest condolences to the CPRF and their families, the people of India and the Indian government following the terrible #KashmirTerrorAttack — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) February 14, 2019