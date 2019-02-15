An indefinite curfew has been imposed in parts of Jammu following protests that broke out on Friday, a day after at least 37 Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed in a suicide bomb attack. The Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack in Pulwama.

Locals reportedly pelted stones on police and torched vehicles in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu city, Kashmir Reader reported.

Jammu District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar imposed curbs in Jammu city under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning the assembly of four or more people. The curfew was imposed as there is a likelihood of breach of peace which may lead to acts of arson, targeting vehicles and causing loss of life and property.

Curfew was imposed at Bus Stand, Bakshi Nagar, Peer Mitha, Pacca Danga, Channi Himmat, Janipur, Bagh-E-Bahu, Domana and Nawabad areas, ANI reported. Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told The Tribune that additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to avoid violence.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry had called for a shutdown in the city. It was supported by several various organisations, including the J&K High Court Bar Association.

Also read: ‘Pulwama attack: India comes down heavily on Pakistan; Congress says Opposition stands with Centre’

Don't play into the hands of anti- national elements. They want to disturb our societal harmony. Defeat their designs. Dont get provoked. Maintain calm: IGP Jammu — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) February 15, 2019

Several political parties in the country have condemned the terror attack in Pulwama . India on Friday announced the withdrawal of the “Most Favoured Nation” tag from Pakistan. India has blamed Pakistan for the incident, while Islamabad has rejected the allegations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, promised strict action against the perpetrators of the attack. Both spoke of Pakistan’s complete isolation at the international level. Modi also said the government had given the security forces a free hand in the wake of the attack.

The Congress party has said the Opposition will stand united with the government.