Businessman Robert Vadra, who is being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, on Sunday thanked his friends and acquaintances for their support. “I am fine, good and disciplined to deal with anything I am put through,” Vadra said in a Facebook post. “Truth will always triumph. Wishing you a happy Sunday and a healthy week.”

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, for the third time on Saturday. Vadra, who is alleged to have used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom, was questioned for five hours on Wednesday and nine hours the following day. He was questioned for around 10 hours on Saturday.

On Saturday, Vadra was reportedly “confronted with” documents that the agency had obtained or seized as part of its inquiry, including those linked to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. The Enforcement Directorate claims that Bhandari purchased the property at 12 Bryanston Square in London on Vadra’s behalf. The businessman has denied the allegations.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the property, worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.5 crore), was bought using profits from “criminal acts”. The money was reportedly channeled through the United Arab Emirates. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

Vadra is also expected to depose before the Enforcement Directorate on February 12 in Jaipur in connection with a land deal case in Bikaner. The Rajasthan High Court had directed him to cooperate with the agency in the case.