United States National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval to discuss Thursday’s attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. He told Doval that the US supports India’s right to self-defence.

Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the attack in Pulwama. The Jaish-e-Mohammed militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... and expressed US’ condolences over the terrorist attack,” Bolton told PTI. The US has clearly told Pakistan to end support to terrorist safe havens, said Bolton.

“We have been very clear on that score... and we are continuing to be in discussions we are going to have with the Pakistanis,” he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also reiterated his country’s stand that Pakistan must not provide safe haven to terrorists that threaten international security. “The US condemns the horrific terror attack on Indian security forces,” he said on Friday. “We stand with India as it confronts terrorism.”

In a statement on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had asked Pakistan to immediately end its support and to stop proiding safe haven to terrorists. She had said the attack “only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the US and India”.