The curfew in Jammu district continued for the second day on Saturday after protests and violence in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, in which at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans lost their lives, ANI reported.

District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar said although the situation was under control, the authorities decided to extend the curfew as a precautionary measure. “We will decide whether to continue it or not by evening, after assessing the situation,” he said.

Mobile data services remained suspended on Saturday, Greater Kashmir reported. The speed of fixed line broadband connections has also been reduced. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bans the assembly of four or more people, is also in place in the district. The indefinite curfew was imposed as there is a likelihood of breach of peace, which may lead to acts of arson, targeting of vehicles and danger to life and property.

Following massive protests in Jammu, the Army also deployed nine security columns with air support, PTI reported. At least 12 people were injured and 30 vehicles damaged or set on fire.

“The Army has reacted promptly. Nine Internal Security Columns of the Army from Tiger division were deployed in Gujjar Nagar, Janipur, Shahidi Chowk, Talab Khatika and other areas of Jammu city,” said an unidentified senior Army officer. “They have been provided air support from the White Knight Corps.”

The Army deployed helicopters and utility armoured vehicles and the security columns conducted flag marches to monitor the situation. “The proactive approach of the state police, divisional commissioner, collector’s office and the Army has ensured that the situation remains in control,” the officer added.