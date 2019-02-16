A special court in Bihar hearing the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an inquiry against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and two senior bureaucrats, The Hindu reported on Saturday.

The order was passed on Friday by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court on an application filed by a self-proclaimed medical practitioner – identified as Ashwani Kumar – who allegedly used to inject the girls at the shelter home with sedatives before they were raped.

Ashwani alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation was “suppressing facts” and called for an investigation into former Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary Atul Kumar Singh, and the chief minister.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had transferred the trial to a POCSO court in New Delhi’s Saket and ordered it to complete it within six months. The court had also criticised the Bihar government’s management of shelter homes. On Tuesday, the court held M Nageswara Rao, former interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, and another senior CBI official guilty of contempt for the transfer of an agency officer investigating the case.

The alleged sexual exploitation of children at the shelter came to light in April 2018 after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar. The audit had been ordered by the state government, which filed a first information report against 11 people on May 31.

At least 34 inmates were allegedly drugged and raped, according to law enforcement agencies. The Central Bureau of Investigation – in it chargesheet filed in December – alleged that the main accused, Brajesh Thakur, had coerced girls to dance to vulgar songs and have sexual intercourse with guests. Thakur is currently lodged in a high-security prison in Punjab.