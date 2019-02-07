The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the transfer of trial in the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case from Bihar to a court in New Delhi, PTI reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the cases should be transferred within two weeks from the Bihar CBI court to the Saket trial court dealing with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. It also ordered the Saket trial court to complete the trial in six months.

The top court reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation for transferring an officer who was investigating the case and said it amounted to a violation of its order. The court asked the agency to file an affidavit providing an explanation on the officer’s transfer.

The Supreme Court also criticised the Bihar government for its management of shelter homes. “Enough is enough,” the court said. “Children cannot be treated like this. You cannot let your officers treat children this way. Spare the children.” The top court said it will summon the chief secretary if the state fails to provide all the information on the case.

The alleged sexual exploitation of children at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur came to light in April 2018 after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar. The audit had been ordered by the state government, which filed a first information report against 11 people on May 31.

At least 34 inmates were allegedly drugged and raped, according to law enforcement agencies. The Central Bureau of Investigation, in it chargesheet filed in December, alleged that the main accused, Brajesh Thakur, had coerced girls to dance to vulgar songs and have sexual intercourse with guests. Thakur is lodged in a high-security prison in Punjab at present.

The agency named 21 people as accused and has listed 101 people, including 33 alleged victims, as witnesses.

Former state minister Manju Verma had surrendered in a court in Begusarai in November, after her resignation in August in the wake of allegations that her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had links with Thakur.