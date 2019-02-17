The Central Reserve Police Force on Sunday issued an advisory against circulating fake photographs allegedly of body parts of the 40 security personnel who were killed on February 14 in a terror attack in Pulwama, South Kashmir.

“It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand inited,” the CRPF said on Twitter. “Please do not circulate/share/like such photographs or posts. Report such content at webpro@crpf.gov.in.”

The CRPF issued another advisory against “fake news” being circulated on social media regarding harassment faced by students from Kashmir. “CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect,” it said. “These are attempts to invoke hatred.”

Kashmiri students in some parts of the country had complained of being harassed and threatened following the terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday. In Dehradun, students claimed that 12 of them were beaten up by activists from right-wing organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday issued an advisory to Kashmiri students asking them “not to move out of campus” after some students raised concerns about their safety.

ADVISORY: It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our Martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united. Please DO NOT circulate/share/like such photographs or posts. Report such content at webpro@crpf.gov.in — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 17, 2019