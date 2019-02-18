Four Army personnel, including a Major, were killed in an encounter with suspected militants in Pinglan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, ANI reported. One soldier was injured.

The encounter comes four days after 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama.

The gunfight on Monday took place after a joint team of the Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group had launched a cordon and search operation, GNS Kashmir reported. The suspected militants opened fire after the joint forces fired warning shots during the searches, an unidentified police official said.

At least three militants are believed to be trapped at the site, Hindustan Times reported. A civilian was reportedly injured in the encounter.

Visuals: The 4 Army personnel including a Major, who were killed in action during encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Pinglan area of Pulwama district, belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles. #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Wa2sxz3bzT — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019