India on Tuesday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to condemn the Pulwama attack, in which 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed. The Ministry of External Affairs said Khan did not even offer condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers in his speech earlier in the day.

The ministry added that Khan, while asking for evidence from India, ignored the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s claim of responsibility for the attack. “It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan,” the ministry said. “These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action.”

The government also said that Khan’s claim that Pakistan will investigate the attack if proof is provided was a “lame excuse”. It said proof was provided to Pakistan following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. “Despite this, the case has not progressed for the last more than 10 years,” India added. “Likewise, on the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, there has been no progress. Promises of ‘guaranteed action’ ring hollow given the track record of Pakistan.”

The Ministry of External Affairs dismissed Khan’s claim that Pakistan is the biggest victim of terrorism, calling it “far from truth”. “The international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve center of terrorism,” it said.

India said the Pakistan prime minister’s reference to a “Naya Pakistan” is to a country in which ministers “publicly share platforms with terrorists like Hafeez Saeed, who have been proscribed by the United Nations”.

The Ministry of External Affairs also referred to Khan’s offer of dialogue, saying that India has always been ready for comprehensive bilateral talks, but “in an atmosphere free from terror and violence”.

“It is regrettable that the Pakistani prime minister has insinuated that India’s response to the terrorist attack is determined by the forthcoming General Elections,” the ministry added. “India rejects this false allegation. India’s democracy is a model for the world which Pakistan would never understand.”

India demanded that Pakistan take “credible and visible action” against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack and against other terrorists and terror groups operating from areas under its control.