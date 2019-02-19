Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for the Pulwama attack without any evidence, ANI reported. “It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence,” he added. “I want to tell Indian government that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan.”

Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in the attack on February 14. The Jaish-e-Mohammed extremist group claimed responsibility for the bombing.

“Pakistan is the country which is the biggest victim of terrorism,” Khan said according to Times Now. “More than 70,000 Pakistanis have died in terror attacks.”

“There needs to be a new thinking in India,” he added. “India needs to introspect about Kashmir. Do you think this is a one-dimensional problem?”

“I see people in India saying that Pakistan should be attacked, destroyed,” the Pakistan prime minister said. “Which international law allows one country to be the judge, jury and executioner? If you think you can attack Pakistan in any way, we will retaliate. We will have no choice but to do so.”

India last week withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status it had granted to Pakistan, and stopped a bus service and trade across the Line of Control. The Indian government has said it will work to isolate Pakistan globally.

More details are awaited.