Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday announced that he will contest the United States 2020 presidential election. This is his second attempt after he lost his bid in 2016 for the Democratic Party’s nomination to former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Sanders made the announcement during an interview with Vermont Public Radio. The 77-year-old is from the state of Vermont. “I wanted to let the people of the state know about this first,” Sanders said.

He is an independent who caucuses with the Democrats. “I am running for president,” Sanders tweeted. “I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least 1 million people from across the country. Say you are in.”

He pitted himself against Trump and described the President as a national embarrassment and a pathological liar. “I also think he is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, somebody who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented immigrants,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ campaign for a universal health care plan, a $15 minimum wage and free public university education won him popularity among liberals. He was a member of the House until 2006 and was elected to the Senate that year. He was re-elected to the Senate in 2012 and 2018.

I'm running for president. I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least 1 million people from across the country. Say you're in: https://t.co/KOTx0WZqRf pic.twitter.com/T1TLH0rm26 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 19, 2019

Democrats will have to choose from several contenders who want to take on Trump in the election. Multiple members of the party have already announced their desire to run, including Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris. The US has not yet had a woman president. Earlier this month, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren formally launched her presidential bid, while issuing a call to fight economic inequality.