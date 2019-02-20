The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday registered a case in last week’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, PTI reported. The agency took over the investigation from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The state police had registered the case on February 14 after a suicide bomber blew himself up next to a Central Reserve Police Force bus, killing 40 personnel who were on their way from Jammu to Srinagar.

The NIA re-registered the case a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred the case to the agency. A team of the NIA had been assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police since Friday in the investigation, The Indian Express reported earlier on Wednesday. The agency, along with the police, had also questioned suspects from Pulwama and Awantipora.

A day after the attack, the agency had gathered explosive material from the blast site.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. On Monday, three Jaish militants were killed in an encounter in Puwlama’s Pinglan area. An Army major, four security personnel and one civilian were also killed in the encounter.