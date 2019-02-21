Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party had never approached her outfit for an alliance in the national Capital for the Lok Sabha elections, which are expected to be held this summer.

Her statement came a day after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed he was tired of trying to convince the Congress for an alliance.

“When did AAP ever come to us,” she asked, according to NDTV. “If Arvind [Kejriwal] wants an alliance, then he should directly speak to me. I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal on what basis he made that statement. Because he has never once spoken on this with us. We never had any talks.”

“We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand,” Kejriwal had said at a public rally in Delhi on Wednesday. “If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi.”

Kejriwal had said in order to ensure votes are not divided among several parties’ candidates, there should only be one candidate against each person contesting for the Bharatiya Janata Party. “I don’t know what they have in their minds,” Kejriwal said about an alliance with the Congress and alleged that it was “weakening” the AAP in Delhi. Last week, Kejriwal had said that the Congress had “more or less” ruled out an alliance with his party for the Lok Sabha polls.

After Dikshit’s comment, however, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha claimed: “It seems Sheila Dikshit has no clue what’s happening in her own party and Rahul Gandhi does not talk to Sheilaji.”