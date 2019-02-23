American singer R Kelly on Friday has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, at least nine of which involve minor girls, BBC reported. The R&B singer has been accused of sexual abuse in the past but has never been convicted nor has he denied other allegations.

The 52-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, surrendered to the Chicago Police but has maintained his innocence. His lawyer Steve Greenberg told AP that his client was “shell-shocked” and “extraordinarily disappointed and depressed” by the charges.

The development comes after a documentary series called Surviving R Kelly aired, detailing allegations of abuse against the singer from several women, including his ex-wife.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said Kelly said the authorities have accused him of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were underage, The New York Times reported. Aggravated criminal assault could carry a maximum of seven years in prison for each count. Kelly faces 10 such counts. Foxx has called others who have similar claims to come forward.