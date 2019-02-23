The toll from the spurious liquor consumption case in Assam’s Golaghat and Jorhat has risen to 59, PTI quoted state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying. At least 200 people are believed to have fallen ill after consuming spurious liquor.

Local reports, however, have pegged the number to at least 80.

Officials expect the toll to rise as 20 people, who are in a critical condition, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, NorthEast Now reported. The excise department has started investigating the case. Deputy Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Saikia said that a sample of the liquor had been sent for a forensic investigation.

The victims had all sourced the liquor from a tea garden worker identifed as Sanjay Oran, who also died after consuming the local brew known as Sulai. The liquor is a rectified spirit brewed from fermented molasses or rice in Assam.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sonowal has ordered Upper Assam Division commissioner Julie Sonowal to investigate the matter.

Earlier this month, over 100 people had died after drinking spurious liquor in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.