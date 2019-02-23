Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written to the United Nations Security Council accusing India of threatening regional security in the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide attack on February 14. At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in the bombing.

The action came a day after the UN Security Council condemned the “heinous and cowardly suicide bombing”. Pakistan-based Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday released the letter written by Qureshi, in which he blamed India of accusing Pakistan for the Pulwama attack without any evidence.

“It is with a sense of urgency that I draw your attention to the deteriorating security situation in our region resulting from Indian belligerence and threats of use of force against Pakistan,” wrote Qureshi in the letter addressed to UN Security Council President Anatolio Ndong Mba. “The situation poses a threat to international peace and security.”

Qureshi claimed that India had shifted the blame to Pakistan “to cover up its own operational and policy failures” and accused Delhi of “deliberately ratcheting up hostile rhetoric against Pakistan for domestic political reasons”.

Qureshi also accused the Indian government of using “water as a weapon”. “The long-standing legal arrangements agreed under the Indus Waters Treaty [IWT] are thus being imperilled,” he said.

The government on Thursday had announced that India would stop its share of water that used to flow to Pakistan. Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said India will divert water from eastern rivers and supply it to people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Islamabad will cooperate with India if it shares “tangible evidence emerging from credible investigation” of involvement of Pakistani elements in the attack, said Qureshi. “The prime minister of Pakistan has also announced Pakistan’s readiness for talks with India on the issue of terrorism along with other disputed issues,” he added. “Pakistan has also reaffirmed its resolve to defend itself against any act of aggression by India.”

Qureshi said the suicide bombing and its aftermath had resulted in “reprisal attacks” against Kashmiris in several states of India. There have been several reports of Kashmiri students being attacked, following which the Centre on Friday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories. The Supreme Court had directed the Centre and states to take steps to ensure the safety and security of people from Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi said India “must refrain from escalating the situation and enter into dialogue with Pakistan” to ensure continued peace and stability in South Asia.