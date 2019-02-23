Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of creating confusion and not fulfilling the demands of his Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and said a decision on retaining or breaking off ties with the saffron party will be taken after February 24, PTI reported.

Rajbhar reiterated an earlier statement that his outfit, an ally of the BJP in the state, could join the alliance of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Other than SP President Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati, Rajbhar said he is also in discussions with Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

“The option of tying up with the SP-BSP alliance or with any other party is open,” said Rajbhar. “We can go anywhere.”

Last week, Rajbhar had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath to give up the charge of the backward class welfare department and had expressed disappointment that his recommendations on appointment of state backward castes panel members were “ignored”.

However, Rajbhar on February 17 said Adityanath had not accepted his offer to give up the charge and had assured him that the matter would be looked into.

Rajbhar had recently met BJP President Amit Shah. “The BJP is creating confusion. I am not satisfied with the talks with him [Shah],” Rajbhar said. “Discussions are going on for a number of days... they are promising, but not fulfilling our demands.”

Rajbhar has made several critical remarks about the BJP in recent months. In October, he had said the saffron party brings up mosques and temples whenever he speaks of governance. In November, Rajbhar said the BJP should ask its Muslim leaders to change their names before the Uttar Pradesh government renames places in the state.