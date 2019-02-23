Businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday moved an application in a Delhi court seeking a copy of the documents seized by the Enforcement Directorate in a raid conducted at his offices last year, PTI reported. Vadra is being investigated in cases of alleged money laundering.

The application, moved through senior lawyer KTS Tulsi, sought a copy of the documents seized by the agency during raids on December 7 last year. Vadra argued that since the agency was interrogating him on the basis of those documents, the copies should be provided to him.

In his application in the Patiala House Court, Vadra sought that the Enforcement Directorate stay the interrogation until the documents are provided, ANI reported.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar posted the matter for February 25.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is alleged to have used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. Vadra has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning this month. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the property, worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.5 crore), was bought using profits from “criminal acts”. The money was reportedly channeled through the United Arab Emirates. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

A Delhi court on February 16 had extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2. It had also directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

Separately, Vadra is also being investigated in the Bikaner land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency has accused Vadra’s firm Skylight Hospitality of buying and selling the land in Bikaner at an extremely high price after several illegal transactions. On February 15, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Vadra’s assets in connection with the scam.