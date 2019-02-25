The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday announced an alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the Lok Sabha elections. The two parties have already forged an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lower House of Parliament.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will contest from the Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho seats in Madhya Pradesh, The Times of India reported. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party will contest the remaining seats in the state. Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In Uttarakhand, the Samajwadi Party will field a candidate in one seat, while the Bahujan Samaj Party will contest on three seats, the Hindustan Times reported. The state has five Lok Sabha seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest the polls on 38 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party will field candidates on 37. The two parties have kept the Congress out of the alliance in the state. Last month, Akhilesh Yadav said an alliance with Congress has been avoided keeping in mind the poll arithmetic, in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The elections are expected to be held in April and May.