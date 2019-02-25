Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Arunachal Pradesh government had failed to communicate with the people of the state regarding permanent resident certificates to six minority communities.

The state had witnessed massive violence since Friday in protest against a recommendation of the Joint High Power Committee granting permanent resident certificates to six communities who are not natives of the state, but have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts for decades. Indefinite curfew imposed in Itanagar and Naharlagun continued on Monday, while internet services were suspended.

“The Arunachal Pradesh government was not able to communicate the correct thing to the general people, people started thinking that government was going to implement the Permanent Residence Certificate,” ANI quoted Rijiju as saying. Rijiju requested the state government to provide compensation to the families of the three people who died in the violence.

Rijiju represents the Arunachal West Constituency in the Lok Sabha.

The minister said the Arunachal Pradesh has decided that the Joint High Power Committee’s report on permanent resident certificates will not be accepted. “...now the state govt must secure the confidence of the people,” he said.

Rijiju said the Home Ministry was in talks with the state government. “Home Minister Rajnath Singh and I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister,” he said.

On Sunday, Rijiju blamed the Congress for instigating the people of the state and “fighting for PRC”.

The state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that the government has dropped the matter of permanent resident certificates for the six communities for the “peace and tranquility” of Arunachal Pradesh.

